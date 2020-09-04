Istar Inc. Buys 4,348 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 4,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,601,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,406,747.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Istar Inc. purchased 4,601 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.34 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34.

On Monday, August 31st, Istar Inc. purchased 4,506 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.82.

On Friday, August 28th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,552 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.32.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,639 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $249,995.71.

On Monday, August 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,879 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.24 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.96.

On Friday, August 21st, Istar Inc. purchased 4,896 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.05 per share, for a total transaction of $249,940.80.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,948 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.52 per share, for a total transaction of $249,972.96.

On Monday, August 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,649 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.77 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.73.

On Friday, August 14th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,662 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.44.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,710 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $250,006.80.

SAFE traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $58.43. The company had a trading volume of 245,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,575. Safehold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 1,040.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Safehold by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Safehold by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

