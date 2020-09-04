Ivy (IVY) Price Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 313.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Ivy token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Ivy has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $1,786.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ivy has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042619 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $590.53 or 0.05562011 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035082 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Ivy Token Profile

Ivy (IVY) is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com . Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ivy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

