Japan Display Inc (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,515,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the July 30th total of 1,383,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,051.0 days.

Japan Display stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. Japan Display has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan. It offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

