Japan Display Inc (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,515,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the July 30th total of 1,383,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,051.0 days.
Japan Display stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. Japan Display has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.74.
About Japan Display
