Kimber D. Lockhart Sells 15,000 Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $447,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,469.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ONEM stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.31. 1,685,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. 1life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

