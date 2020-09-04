Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.09. 1,198,043 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 734,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

