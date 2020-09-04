Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 5.5%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 5,830,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 10,146,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 39,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,410,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,444,000 after buying an additional 5,134,666 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,413,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 79,867 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 880,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 421,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

