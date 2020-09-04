KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.14

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.14 and last traded at C$12.14, with a volume of 18229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KPT shares. TD Securities upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.23 million and a P/E ratio of -277.44.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$386.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$369.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc will post 0.9300001 EPS for the current year.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

