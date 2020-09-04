Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCMLY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Lafargeholcim to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Lafargeholcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Lafargeholcim alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. 49,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.