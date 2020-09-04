Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,088 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $83,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 478.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 363,732 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter worth about $3,486,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of LSXMA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. 16,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,823. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $36,668.00. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. Insiders have sold 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612 over the last ninety days.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

