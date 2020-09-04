Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading Down 5.2%

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s share price was down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 806,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 633,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIVX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 89.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. Equities analysts expect that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tim J. Spengler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,067.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 40,046 shares of company stock valued at $112,070 in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Livexlive Media by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Livexlive Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

