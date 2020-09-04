LocalCoinSwap Trading Up 8.6% This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $480,186.74 and approximately $5,980.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LCS is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,889,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,677,201 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

