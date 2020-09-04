Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Raised by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.10. The stock had a trading volume of 46,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.30 and its 200 day moving average is $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

