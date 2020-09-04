Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,737 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock traded down $22.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $352.09. 4,083,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.91. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $378.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

