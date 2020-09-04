Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $60.05. 16,467,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,536,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of -598.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

