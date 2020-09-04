Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.5% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners raised its position in Facebook by 12.7% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $237,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 26.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $11.38 on Thursday, reaching $291.12. 32,088,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,860,779. The company has a market cap of $829.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.72 and a 200-day moving average of $216.21. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,205 shares of company stock worth $8,888,942 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

