Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $10.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.39. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

