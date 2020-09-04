Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $64,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.95. 39,179,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,012,736. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

