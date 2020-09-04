Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.9% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $41,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.92 on Thursday, reaching $139.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,634,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,369. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $192.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

