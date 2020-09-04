LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 349,232 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.37% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $81,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. FMR LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

NYSE LYB traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.08. 118,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

