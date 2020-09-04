Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 148,177 Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.77. 182,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,217. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.18. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

