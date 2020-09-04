Medallia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,257 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,325% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

In other Medallia news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,191 shares in the company, valued at $730,453.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 11,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $313,864.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,657,960 shares of company stock worth $50,570,057.

Get Medallia alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 1,872.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Medallia by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Shares of MDLA stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $31.35. 199,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,541. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.