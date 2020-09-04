Medifast Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,062 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,093% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medifast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Medifast by 32.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Medifast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 14.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth about $287,000.

Shares of MED stock traded down $10.20 on Friday, reaching $160.44. 13,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,070. Medifast has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $183.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.55.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medifast will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

