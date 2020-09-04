Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Reaches $334,244.78

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $334,244.78 and $543.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00693877 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005650 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00030690 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.12 or 0.00983205 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000946 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

