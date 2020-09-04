Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Up 37.3% in August

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the July 30th total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,030. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 33.80 and a current ratio of 33.81. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $20.15.
In related news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $154,062.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MBOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.
Microbot Medical Company Profile
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.
