Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Up 37.3% in August

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the July 30th total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,030. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 33.80 and a current ratio of 33.81. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

In related news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $154,062.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 420.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 353.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 29,436 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MBOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

