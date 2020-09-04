Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,980 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Microchip Technology worth $41,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,856. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $115.11.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.