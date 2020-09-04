Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,907 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Middleby worth $57,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,381 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 895.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,815,000 after acquiring an additional 898,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,015,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,507,000 after acquiring an additional 704,112 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $45,948,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 229.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after purchasing an additional 525,790 shares during the period.

MIDD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.46. 9,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.66. Middleby Corp has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

