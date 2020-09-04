Moin Price Tops $0.0031 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Moin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Moin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Moin has a total market cap of $29,008.70 and $221.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,437,158 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

