Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.32% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $34,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $315,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,537,936.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,888 shares of company stock valued at $25,970,165 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,204. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.