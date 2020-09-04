Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.05. 4,407,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 4,237,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 218.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

