Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 8.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 10.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.29. 154,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.62. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.15 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.