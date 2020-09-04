Noir Market Capitalization Achieves $177,996.76 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a market cap of $177,996.76 and $288.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noir has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00120738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00202447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.25 or 0.01532138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00179635 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,333,929 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

