NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.52. 34,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,440. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12.

About NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

