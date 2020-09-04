Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.07. 1,118,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,486,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 615.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.45%.

About Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.