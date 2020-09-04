Opacity 1-Day Volume Tops $7,664.00 (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a market cap of $1.27 million and $7,664.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00119160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00203227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.01531313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00179648 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

