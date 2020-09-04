Orient Walt (HTDF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $332,657.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0855 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and $332,657.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00119160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00203227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.01531313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00179648 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,210,058 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

Orient Walt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.