Origin Protocol Trading Down 24.4% Over Last Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002882 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.21 million and approximately $23.72 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,505,308 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

