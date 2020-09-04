Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Trading Up 9.1%

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)’s stock price was up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 197,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 223,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORN shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.87.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Group news, Director Mary E. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,168 shares in the company, valued at $447,087.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 54,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

