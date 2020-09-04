Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

OTIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

NASDAQ OTIC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 190,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,756. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 135,782 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 387.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 774,259 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

