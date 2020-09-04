Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Down 5.1%

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. 4,188,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,749,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Ovintiv by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.8% in the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.