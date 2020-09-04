Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce $186.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.60 million to $194.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $123.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $618.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $623.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $707.80 million, with estimates ranging from $690.50 million to $720.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,545,000 after buying an additional 998,991 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 968.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 415,840 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 104.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 775,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 396,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 342,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 279,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,501. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

