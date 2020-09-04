Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

PYPL traded down $5.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,913,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

