PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 1,059,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,033,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.45 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.93.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Corporation will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

