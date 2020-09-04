Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.37. 731,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 987,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.81.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Penn Virginia by 214.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.