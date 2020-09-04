Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Down 5.6%

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)’s share price fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01. 1,017,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,475,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 240,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 73,059 shares during the period. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

