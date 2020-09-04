Penta Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71,465.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $71,465.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BCEX, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Over the last week, Penta has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00119160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00203227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.01531313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00179648 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bit-Z, LBank, HitBTC and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

