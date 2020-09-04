PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $126,867.77 and approximately $538.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023322 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004038 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004216 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000569 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 57,252,163 coins and its circulating supply is 38,610,073 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

