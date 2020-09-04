Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Trading Up 8%

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s stock price was up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 111,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 74,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.33.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 625,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 219,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,545,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 4,255,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.