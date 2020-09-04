Perritt Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coda Octopus Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bryan Ezralow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $74,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODA remained flat at $$6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.08. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $11.49.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

