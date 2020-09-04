Perritt Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCF National Bank acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 45.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,420. Energy Fuels Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Energy Fuels from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

