Perritt Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OPNT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 314,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of OPNT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.24. 39,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

